New Zealand Energy (CVE:NZ) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.47

New Zealand Energy Corp. (CVE:NZ – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.47 and traded as high as C$0.84. New Zealand Energy shares last traded at C$0.84, with a volume of 1,500 shares changing hands.

New Zealand Energy Trading Down 1.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.99 million, a PE ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 3.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.52, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

New Zealand Energy (CVE:NZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. New Zealand Energy had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 13.51%. The company had revenue of C$0.42 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that New Zealand Energy Corp. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About New Zealand Energy

New Zealand Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas in New Zealand. It holds interests in three petroleum mining licenses, one petroleum mining permit, and one petroleum exploration permit. The company has interests in TWN Petroleum Mining Licenses comprising Waihapa/Ngaere, and Tariki; Copper Moki petroleum mining permit; and Eltham Petroleum exploration permit.

