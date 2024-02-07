NewEdge Wealth LLC Acquires 2,368 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 28.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its position in Travelers Companies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 111,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,938 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 20,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,604,000 after acquiring an additional 6,881 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $661,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,392 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 81.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TRV opened at $213.01 on Wednesday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $157.33 and a twelve month high of $215.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $7.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $1.91. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.40 EPS. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.27%.

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $48,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 255,178 shares in the company, valued at $45,421,684. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $48,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,178 shares in the company, valued at $45,421,684. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.68, for a total transaction of $2,588,625.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,966,374.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,045 shares of company stock worth $15,315,063 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TRV shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $166.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.38.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

