NewEdge Wealth LLC Acquires 302 Shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,111 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $1,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 123.4% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $127,000.

GBIL stock opened at $99.82 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.93. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 52-week low of $99.64 and a 52-week high of $100.21.

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

