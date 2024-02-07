NewEdge Wealth LLC Acquires 3,153 Shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB)

NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) by 12.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,198 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,153 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.25% of JPMorgan Municipal ETF worth $1,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 70.2% in the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 3,231 shares during the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 35.0% in the third quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 21,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 5,563 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the third quarter valued at about $9,643,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 22.4% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 98,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,748,000 after acquiring an additional 17,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 123,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,997,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF stock opened at $50.68 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.73 and its 200-day moving average is $49.61.

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

