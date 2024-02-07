NewEdge Wealth LLC Acquires 3,337 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,488 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,337 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $1,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in HDFC Bank by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,583,287 shares of the bank’s stock worth $598,241,000 after buying an additional 453,726 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 6,786,863 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $473,044,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627,482 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in HDFC Bank by 0.7% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,611,271 shares of the bank’s stock worth $330,376,000 after buying an additional 37,045 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in HDFC Bank by 8.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,103,748 shares of the bank’s stock worth $313,012,000 after purchasing an additional 402,245 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in HDFC Bank by 19.1% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,896,583 shares of the bank’s stock worth $341,290,000 after purchasing an additional 785,442 shares during the period. 17.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TheStreet lowered HDFC Bank from a "b-" rating to a "c" rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th.

HDFC Bank Price Performance

Shares of HDB stock opened at $56.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.89. HDFC Bank Limited has a fifty-two week low of $53.47 and a fifty-two week high of $71.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.

HDFC Bank Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

