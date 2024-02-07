NewEdge Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 8,951 Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,752,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 102.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after buying an additional 4,333 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 108,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,620,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,686,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,949,000 after buying an additional 4,927 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VV opened at $227.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $217.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.32. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $173.63 and a 1-year high of $227.96.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

