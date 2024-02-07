NewEdge Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,028 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $1,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TTD. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Trade Desk in the third quarter worth $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Trade Desk in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Trade Desk in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. 68.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD opened at $68.60 on Wednesday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.68 and a 52-week high of $91.85. The stock has a market cap of $33.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 221.29, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.84.

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $493.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.94 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 8.35%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.15, for a total transaction of $204,381.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,883,426.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.15, for a total value of $204,381.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,883,426.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 2,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.48, for a total value of $173,712.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 660,009 shares in the company, valued at $43,877,398.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,610 shares of company stock worth $798,404. Corporate insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. TheStreet cut Trade Desk from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. HSBC started coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.20 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, New Street Research raised shares of Trade Desk from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.81.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

