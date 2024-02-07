NewEdge Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its position in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Free Report) by 46.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 259,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,245 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $1,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,777 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 26,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 19.6% during the third quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 13,393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares during the period. 5.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UMC stock opened at $7.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $19.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.23. United Microelectronics Co. has a 1 year low of $6.71 and a 1 year high of $8.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.51.

United Microelectronics ( NYSE:UMC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 27.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Microelectronics Co. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on UMC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.90 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. HSBC raised United Microelectronics from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th.

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

