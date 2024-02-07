NewEdge Wealth LLC Buys 4,102 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 15.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,159 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,102 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. JSF Financial LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 17,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 4,960 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after buying an additional 9,906 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 231.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 563,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,158,000 after buying an additional 393,245 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 94,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,060,000 after buying an additional 10,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 32.5% during the third quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 33,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 8,148 shares during the period.

JEPI stock opened at $56.03 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.64. The firm has a market cap of $29.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $51.38 and a 1-year high of $56.35.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

