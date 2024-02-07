NewEdge Wealth LLC Buys 440 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,542 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 58.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,700,206 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $524,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729,492 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in SAP by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,750,865 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $283,862,000 after acquiring an additional 238,039 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in SAP by 230.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,389,447 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $154,173,000 after acquiring an additional 969,505 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in SAP by 4.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,359,398 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $123,325,000 after acquiring an additional 52,207 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in SAP by 29.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,311,135 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $165,924,000 after acquiring an additional 297,217 shares during the period. 4.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SAP stock opened at $178.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $160.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.10. SAP SE has a 52 week low of $112.57 and a 52 week high of $179.43.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The software maker reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.17). SAP had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 20.30%. The business had revenue of $9.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.98 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SAP SE will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SAP. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of SAP from $147.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet raised shares of SAP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of SAP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of SAP from $185.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of SAP from $156.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.50.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

