NewEdge Wealth LLC Cuts Position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG)

NewEdge Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Free Report) by 47.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,816 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Global X Cybersecurity ETF worth $1,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BUG. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 595.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 210.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BUG opened at $29.88 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.04. The company has a market capitalization of $751.18 million, a P/E ratio of 57.15 and a beta of 0.86. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a 1 year low of $20.79 and a 1 year high of $30.98.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.031 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th.

The Global X Cybersecurity ETF (BUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Cybersecurity index, a modified market-cap-weighted global index of companies selected on the basis of revenue related to cybersecurity activities. BUG was launched on Oct 25, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

