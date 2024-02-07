NewEdge Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

NewEdge Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,420 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 454 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 60.5% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 19,776 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,092,000 after purchasing an additional 7,451 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the second quarter worth approximately $24,349,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 5.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,086,689 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,700,717,000 after purchasing an additional 989,144 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 4,112.0% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 446,047 shares of the software company’s stock worth $92,292,000 after purchasing an additional 435,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 17.9% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 306,136 shares of the software company’s stock worth $63,343,000 after purchasing an additional 46,398 shares during the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.27, for a total transaction of $67,227.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,237 shares in the company, valued at $706,539.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.28, for a total value of $132,154.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,047,548.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Betsy Rafael sold 308 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.27, for a total value of $67,227.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,539.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,915 shares of company stock worth $7,829,249 over the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Bank Of America (Bofa) increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.40.

ADSK opened at $253.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $54.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.45. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $188.38 and a 12-month high of $259.25.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The software company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.08. Autodesk had a return on equity of 84.81% and a net margin of 17.15%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

