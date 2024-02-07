NewEdge Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

NewEdge Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,297 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at $980,759,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Prologis by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,577,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,643,359,000 after acquiring an additional 4,729,040 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the second quarter worth about $333,749,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter worth about $232,205,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,130,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,254,702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038,187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director James B. Connor sold 103,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $13,763,689.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,853,010.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PLD shares. Mizuho raised their price target on Prologis from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $134.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.50.

Prologis Stock Up 2.8 %

Prologis stock opened at $130.49 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $128.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $120.57 billion, a PE ratio of 39.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.00. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.64 and a 1-year high of $137.52.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 38.13% and a return on equity of 5.29%. Prologis’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.78%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

