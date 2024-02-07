NewEdge Wealth LLC Grows Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,029 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,312 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. LVZ Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 3,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. KilterHowling LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at $390,000. Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 3,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,255,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $265,221,000 after acquiring an additional 236,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthBridge Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 11,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $102.25 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $405.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.97. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $95.77 and a one year high of $120.70.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.28. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The business had revenue of $84.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.74%.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total transaction of $216,132,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total value of $216,132,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $1,231,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 220,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,652,596.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. TD Cowen upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.53.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

