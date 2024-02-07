NewEdge Wealth LLC Has $1.01 Million Stake in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG)

NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG – Free Report) by 39.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,291 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,899 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Shinhan Financial Group were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHG. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 2,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,628 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 339.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,039 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.81% of the company’s stock.
Shinhan Financial Group Price Performance
SHG stock opened at $31.85 on Wednesday. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. has a 1 year low of $24.99 and a 1 year high of $33.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.70.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Shinhan Financial Group
Shinhan Financial Group Profile
Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Shinhan Financial Group
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Ulta Beauty set for a breakout to new highs
- How to Invest in Cannabis, Step by Step
- Exxon and Chevron ready to rally: The floor is in for big oil
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Analysts jumped on this stock ahead of earnings; markets love it
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Shinhan Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shinhan Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.