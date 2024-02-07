NewEdge Wealth LLC Has $1.01 Million Stake in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG)

NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG – Free Report) by 39.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,291 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,899 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Shinhan Financial Group were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHG. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 2,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,628 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 339.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,039 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Shinhan Financial Group alerts:

Shinhan Financial Group Price Performance

SHG stock opened at $31.85 on Wednesday. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. has a 1 year low of $24.99 and a 1 year high of $33.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SHG. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Shinhan Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Shinhan Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Shinhan Financial Group

Shinhan Financial Group Profile

(Free Report)

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shinhan Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shinhan Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.