NewEdge Wealth LLC Has $1.03 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG)

NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG – Free Report) by 67.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,139 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,116 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC owned 0.28% of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $361,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF by 19.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 3,301 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $582,000.

Get First Trust Indxx NextG ETF alerts:

First Trust Indxx NextG ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF stock opened at $76.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.43. First Trust Indxx NextG ETF has a 12-month low of $64.46 and a 12-month high of $77.47. The company has a market capitalization of $392.12 million, a P/E ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 0.89.

First Trust Indxx NextG ETF Increases Dividend

About First Trust Indxx NextG ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.7482 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This is an increase from First Trust Indxx NextG ETF’s previous dividend of $0.40.

(Free Report)

The First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NXTG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx 5G & NextG Thematic index. The fund tracks a tiered-weighted index of global equities related to next generation digital cellular technologies. NXTG was launched on Feb 17, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Indxx NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Indxx NextG ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Indxx NextG ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.