NewEdge Wealth LLC Has $1.17 Million Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new stake in AON during the third quarter worth $276,000. PGGM Investments grew its holdings in AON by 1.7% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 40,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,150,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AON by 7.0% during the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,624,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AON during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in AON by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. 86.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AON alerts:

AON Stock Performance

Shares of AON opened at $300.83 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $304.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $319.06. Aon plc has a 52-week low of $280.89 and a 52-week high of $347.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.27.

AON Dividend Announcement

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.07 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. AON had a net margin of 19.17% and a negative return on equity of 1,150.40%. AON’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.89 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 16.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. AON’s payout ratio is 19.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on AON in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $328.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on AON from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AON from $340.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $351.00 to $321.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AON currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $334.93.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AON

AON Profile

(Free Report)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.