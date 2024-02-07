NewEdge Wealth LLC Has $1.21 Million Stock Holdings in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report) by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,746 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,086 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $1,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EQNR. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 119.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQNR stock opened at $29.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $91.15 billion, a PE ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.88. Equinor ASA has a 12-month low of $25.23 and a 12-month high of $34.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.41%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Equinor ASA in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut Equinor ASA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

