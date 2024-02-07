NewEdge Wealth LLC Increases Holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 172.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,293 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,427 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC owned 0.07% of First Trust Senior Loan ETF worth $1,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 42.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,592,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,968,000 after purchasing an additional 770,651 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $34,122,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 28.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,031,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,624,000 after purchasing an additional 680,339 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 82.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,139,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,356,000 after buying an additional 513,285 shares during the period. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 118.9% during the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 556,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,229,000 after buying an additional 302,114 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Senior Loan ETF alerts:

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

First Trust Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $45.98 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.80. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $44.53 and a twelve month high of $46.30.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.3025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $3.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.89%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.