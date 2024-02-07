NewEdge Wealth LLC Increases Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 21.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,792 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in USB. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 63.2% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 703.9% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 75.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Insider Activity at U.S. Bancorp

In related news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total transaction of $1,152,904.71. Following the sale, the insider now owns 144,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,255,515.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total transaction of $1,152,904.71. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,236 shares in the company, valued at $6,255,515.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 12,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total value of $487,993.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 106,958 shares in the company, valued at $4,313,616.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,439 shares of company stock valued at $2,865,224 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on USB. UBS Group boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.93 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.35.

Read Our Latest Analysis on U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $40.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.04. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $27.27 and a fifty-two week high of $49.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.74.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 13.36%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.76%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.