NewEdge Wealth LLC Invests $1.06 Million in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW)

NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 32,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC owned about 0.07% of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 444.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth $35,000.

Shares of GCOW opened at $33.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.31.

The Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (GCOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market large-cap stocks, selected by free cash flow yield and dividend yield, and weighted by aggregate dividends. GCOW was launched on Feb 23, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

