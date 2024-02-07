NewEdge Wealth LLC Lowers Holdings in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

NewEdge Wealth LLC trimmed its position in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 322,801 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,661 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $1,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Banco Santander by 3.5% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 154,544,292 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $573,359,000 after acquiring an additional 5,297,341 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Banco Santander by 2.7% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 21,100,827 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,862,000 after acquiring an additional 547,609 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Banco Santander by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,137,558 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,406,000 after buying an additional 1,777,193 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Banco Santander by 37.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,999,050 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,316,000 after buying an additional 3,805,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Banco Santander by 2.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,038,463 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,422,000 after buying an additional 298,818 shares in the last quarter. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SAN opened at $4.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.48, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.74 billion, a PE ratio of 5.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.20. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 1 year low of $3.20 and a 1 year high of $4.29.

Banco Santander ( NYSE:SAN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The company had revenue of $15.67 billion during the quarter. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 19.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments.

