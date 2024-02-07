NewEdge Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

NewEdge Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,504 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Motco lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $388.06 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $376.32 and a 200-day moving average of $350.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $39.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.36. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $275.09 and a 1-year high of $402.64.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.67 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 77.39% and a net margin of 16.27%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 22.78%.

In other news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,948 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.86, for a total transaction of $3,639,575.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,477,703.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.86, for a total value of $3,639,575.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,477,703.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 6,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.81, for a total transaction of $2,376,521.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,984,278.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,192 shares of company stock valued at $11,801,151. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMP. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $394.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group increased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $355.00 to $452.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $422.83.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

