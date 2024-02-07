NewEdge Wealth LLC Purchases 5,213 Shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its position in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Free Report) (TSE:IMO) by 42.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,501 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 5,213 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IMO. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of Imperial Oil in the third quarter worth $35,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Imperial Oil by 176.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 888 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Imperial Oil by 229.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,724 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Imperial Oil by 8.4% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,713 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its stake in Imperial Oil by 21.7% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,900 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. 20.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Imperial Oil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:IMO opened at $57.54 on Wednesday. Imperial Oil Limited has a 1 year low of $44.22 and a 1 year high of $63.07. The stock has a market cap of $30.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Imperial Oil Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.4473 per share. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. This is a boost from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is presently 23.45%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com lowered Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Imperial Oil from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Imperial Oil from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Imperial Oil has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.33.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment is involved in the transportation and refining of crude oil, blending of refined products, and the distribution and marketing of refined products.

