NewEdge Wealth LLC Purchases 8,408 Shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust (NASDAQ:BSTZ)

NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust (NASDAQ:BSTZ – Free Report) by 15.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,326 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,408 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust in the third quarter worth $37,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust by 250.0% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust in the first quarter worth $53,000. Castleview Partners LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust by 2,590.9% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 4,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,560 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust by 48.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares during the period.

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust Trading Up 1.1 %

BSTZ stock opened at $17.52 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.78. BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust has a twelve month low of $14.11 and a twelve month high of $19.15.

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust Announces Dividend

About BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.1033 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.07%.

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the science and technology sectors.

