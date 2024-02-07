NewEdge Wealth LLC Raises Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,305 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $1,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 3.3% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 2.1% in the second quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 4.0% in the second quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 36.9% in the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 5.1% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 44.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 679 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.14, for a total transaction of $86,328.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,460,947.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.14, for a total value of $86,328.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,460,947.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 17,445 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.35, for a total value of $2,186,730.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 922,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,649,790.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,506,731 shares of company stock worth $208,680,320. Insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABNB opened at $144.53 on Wednesday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.55 and a 12 month high of $154.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $140.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $93.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.23.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Airbnb from $142.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Airbnb from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Airbnb from $130.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Airbnb from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.31.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

