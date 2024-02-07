NewEdge Wealth LLC Raises Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $1,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CINF. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the third quarter valued at about $403,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 0.7% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 39,880 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,079,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 16.9% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 9,629 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 12.3% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. 64.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Cincinnati Financial

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $102.98 per share, with a total value of $205,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 51,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,307,795.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CINF shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. TheStreet cut Cincinnati Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.67.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Up 0.3 %

Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $112.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.01 and a fifty-two week high of $130.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $106.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.60.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Cincinnati Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. This is a boost from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is presently 28.38%.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

