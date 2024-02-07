NewEdge Wealth LLC Raises Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 35.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,531 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 332.8% in the first quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 535.3% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Price Performance

Shares of MBB opened at $92.71 on Wednesday. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $85.28 and a 1-year high of $96.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.84.

iShares MBS ETF Announces Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.2968 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%.

(Free Report)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.