NewEdge Wealth LLC Raises Stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 796 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MELI. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre in the first quarter worth approximately $236,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 6.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 8.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 10.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 25.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,710.39 on Wednesday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,063.02 and a 1-year high of $1,800.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,637.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,426.65. The company has a market capitalization of $86.48 billion, a PE ratio of 87.53, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MELI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush increased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. StockNews.com lowered MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Susquehanna upped their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,625.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,550.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,752.50.

MercadoLibre Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

