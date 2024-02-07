NewEdge Wealth LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 37.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,293 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 1.6% during the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,103 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 35,930 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 21,367 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Micron Technology stock opened at $84.60 on Wednesday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.76 and a twelve month high of $90.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.06. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 14.44% and a negative net margin of 42.47%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -7.32%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $71.50 to $74.75 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.95.

In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total value of $2,462,610.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 203,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,739,556.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.94, for a total value of $1,692,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 748,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,609,517.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total value of $2,462,610.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 203,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,739,556.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 292,228 shares of company stock valued at $24,084,651 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

