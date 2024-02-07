NewEdge Wealth LLC Reduces Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

NewEdge Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,986 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,441 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

CVS Health Stock Performance

NYSE CVS opened at $73.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.98. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $64.41 and a 1 year high of $90.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.50.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.665 per share. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 40.12%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

