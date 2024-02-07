NewEdge Wealth LLC Reduces Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

NewEdge Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,251 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of RTX by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 37,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in RTX by 29.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,377,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914,184 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in RTX in the third quarter worth about $695,000. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its stake in RTX by 26.8% in the third quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 42,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after acquiring an additional 8,923 shares during the period. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of RTX during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

RTX Stock Performance

NYSE:RTX opened at $92.28 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.27 and its 200-day moving average is $81.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.04. RTX Co. has a 52-week low of $68.56 and a 52-week high of $104.91. The company has a market cap of $132.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.20, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.89.

RTX Announces Dividend

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $19.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.74 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 4.64%. RTX’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RTX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $94.00 price target (up previously from $88.00) on shares of RTX in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on RTX from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. DZ Bank downgraded RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on RTX from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.71.

RTX Company Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

Featured Stories

