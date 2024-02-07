NewEdge Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

NewEdge Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,615 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 666 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC owned about 0.08% of First Hawaiian worth $1,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in First Hawaiian by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 61,989 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in First Hawaiian by 4.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,040 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in First Hawaiian by 1.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 71,706 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,766,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 25.3% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,764 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 6.9% in the second quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,065 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. 97.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Hawaiian alerts:

First Hawaiian Price Performance

Shares of FHB opened at $20.90 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.81 and its 200-day moving average is $19.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.03. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.08 and a fifty-two week high of $27.88.

First Hawaiian Announces Dividend

First Hawaiian ( NASDAQ:FHB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.08). First Hawaiian had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 9.87%. The company had revenue of $210.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is currently 56.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FHB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on First Hawaiian from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of First Hawaiian to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of First Hawaiian from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Hawaiian currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $21.80.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FHB

Insider Transactions at First Hawaiian

In other news, insider Christopher L. Dods sold 4,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total transaction of $88,522.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,070,064.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About First Hawaiian

(Free Report)

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, include checking and savings accounts, and other deposit accounts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.