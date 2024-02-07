NewEdge Wealth LLC Sells 128 Shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF)

NewEdge Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,955 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.05% of BancFirst worth $1,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of BancFirst by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,978,807 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $274,050,000 after acquiring an additional 115,715 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in BancFirst by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,233,634 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $185,615,000 after buying an additional 47,128 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in BancFirst by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,033,648 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $169,221,000 after buying an additional 31,248 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in BancFirst by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 952,983 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,675,000 after buying an additional 29,182 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in BancFirst by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 855,004 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,840,000 after buying an additional 22,405 shares during the period. 44.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson decreased their price target on BancFirst from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on BancFirst from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Kevin Lawrence sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $460,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $920,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

BancFirst Stock Performance

BANF stock opened at $86.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. BancFirst Co. has a twelve month low of $68.44 and a twelve month high of $104.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.76.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $150.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.84 million. BancFirst had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 28.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that BancFirst Co. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

BancFirst Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.13%.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services segments.

Featured Stories

