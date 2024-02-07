NewEdge Wealth LLC Sells 148 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

NewEdge Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $1,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Moody’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Banco Santander S.A. increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 323.3% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 44,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,927,000 after acquiring an additional 33,642 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Moody’s by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Moody’s during the third quarter worth about $3,475,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moody’s Stock Up 0.3 %

Moody’s stock opened at $398.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $383.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $351.64. The company has a market capitalization of $72.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.42, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $278.23 and a fifty-two week high of $403.17.

Insider Activity at Moody’s

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.43, for a total value of $917,654.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,580,192.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders sold a total of 7,639 shares of company stock worth $2,769,635 in the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MCO shares. StockNews.com upgraded Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $344.00 to $333.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Moody’s from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $366.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $381.00 target price on shares of Moody’s in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $369.36.

Moody’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

