NewEdge Wealth LLC Sells 15,222 Shares of Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:TACK)

NewEdge Wealth LLC lessened its stake in Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:TACK – Free Report) by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,222 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC owned 0.45% of Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TACK. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 2,234,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,116,000 after purchasing an additional 186,277 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF by 124.3% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,325,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,519,000 after purchasing an additional 734,747 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF by 7.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 273,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,195,000 after acquiring an additional 20,132 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 265,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,324,000 after acquiring an additional 29,438 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 257,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,116,000 after acquiring an additional 6,152 shares during the period.

Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:TACK opened at $25.14 on Wednesday. Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF has a one year low of $22.23 and a one year high of $25.34. The firm has a market cap of $251.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of -0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.73.

About Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF

The Fairlead Tactical Sector Fund (TACK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund relies on a proprietary, technical model to actively manage a US large-cap sector rotation strategy. During periods deemed risk-off, the fund toggles the exposure to short- or long-term US Treasurys or gold TACK was launched on Mar 23, 2022 and is managed by Fairlead.

