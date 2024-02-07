NewEdge Wealth LLC Sells 1,875 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

NewEdge Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,808 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,875 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eos Management L.P. bought a new position in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,125,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $756,000. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its stake in Oracle by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 9,861 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 148.1% during the third quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 141,282 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $14,965,000 after buying an additional 84,327 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $264,492.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,023.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $264,492.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,023.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total value of $1,728,126.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,686,421.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,950 shares of company stock worth $2,252,948 over the last ninety days. 42.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oracle Stock Performance

NYSE:ORCL opened at $115.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $108.92 and its 200-day moving average is $111.42. The stock has a market cap of $317.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.02. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $82.04 and a 1-year high of $127.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Oracle had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 703.26%. The firm had revenue of $12.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 11th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 44.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORCL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Oracle from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Oracle from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Oracle from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.00.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

