NewEdge Wealth LLC Sells 254 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

NewEdge Wealth LLC lowered its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 135,206.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,238,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,892,078,000 after purchasing an additional 42,207,421 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,923,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,672,000 after purchasing an additional 49,597 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,211,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,939,000 after buying an additional 36,131 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,196,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,427,000 after purchasing an additional 301,825 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,830,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,408,000 after acquiring an additional 200,515 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB opened at $271.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $261.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $248.63. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $209.39 and a twelve month high of $272.69.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

