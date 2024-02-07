NewEdge Wealth LLC Sells 4,000 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

NewEdge Wealth LLC reduced its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 128.4% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,274,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $215,045,000 after acquiring an additional 4,652,260 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 47.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,715,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $378,982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,748,454 shares during the last quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $53,593,000. Vanderbilt University bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $36,612,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $40,077,000.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSEARCA:GDX opened at $27.72 on Wednesday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $25.62 and a twelve month high of $36.26. The stock has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.09.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

