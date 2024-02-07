NewEdge Wealth LLC Sells 47 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

NewEdge Wealth LLC cut its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,598 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 47 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Workday during the first quarter worth $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Workday during the second quarter worth $29,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Workday in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. bought a new position in shares of Workday in the first quarter valued at $37,000. 68.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Workday Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of WDAY opened at $288.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $75.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,202.63, a PEG ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.06 and a fifty-two week high of $298.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $278.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $245.78.
Insider Transactions at Workday
In other news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.22, for a total value of $108,617.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,526,204.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,333 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.88, for a total value of $29,995,241.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,124,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,213,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 408 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.22, for a total transaction of $108,617.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,766 shares in the company, valued at $46,526,204.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 392,775 shares of company stock worth $107,780,173. 21.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
WDAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Workday from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Workday from $245.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.74.
About Workday
Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.
