NewEdge Wealth LLC Sells 7,161 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

NewEdge Wealth LLC reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 24.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,161 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $1,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VGK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 97.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,667,000 after acquiring an additional 28,987 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,840,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $239,208,000 after acquiring an additional 460,941 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGK opened at $63.82 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.83. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $55.06 and a 1-year high of $64.92. The stock has a market cap of $19.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.95.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

