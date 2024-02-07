NewEdge Wealth LLC Takes Position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,334,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 33.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 2,877 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 15,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 42,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Price Performance

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF stock opened at $88.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.03.

About Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.