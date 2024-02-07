NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 45.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,193 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 15,397 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 220.7% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 201.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,323,584. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NIKE Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of NKE stock opened at $102.61 on Wednesday. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.66 and a 12-month high of $128.68. The company has a market capitalization of $156.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $108.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.19. NIKE had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 37.41%. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. NIKE’s payout ratio is 43.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NKE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.62.

NIKE Company Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

