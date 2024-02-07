Northeast Bank (NBN) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 9th

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 26th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th.

Northeast Bank has a dividend payout ratio of 0.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Northeast Bank Price Performance

Shares of NBN stock opened at $53.02 on Wednesday. Northeast Bank has a 12-month low of $33.15 and a 12-month high of $59.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Northeast Bank from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northeast Bank

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NBN. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Northeast Bank during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Northeast Bank during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Northeast Bank by 45.6% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Northeast Bank by 141.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Northeast Bank by 1,678.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter.

Northeast Bank Company Profile

Northeast Bank provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in Maine. The company's deposit products include demand deposit, NOW, money market, savings, certificate of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans; multi-family and other commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, lines of credit and equipment, and receivables financing; consumer loans comprising mobile home and overdraft, and deposit-secured loans; and small business administration loans.

