Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.87 Per Share, Atb Cap Markets Forecasts

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI – Free Report) – Analysts at Atb Cap Markets upped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Northland Power in a research note issued on Sunday, February 4th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now expects that the solar energy provider will post earnings of $0.87 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.80. The consensus estimate for Northland Power’s current full-year earnings is $1.27 per share.

Get Northland Power alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Desjardins cut their price target on Northland Power from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. ATB Capital lowered their price target on Northland Power from C$38.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Northland Power from C$34.00 to C$31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Northland Power from C$29.00 to C$27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Northland Power from C$43.00 to C$35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Northland Power presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$32.71.

Northland Power Price Performance

NPI stock opened at C$23.90 on Wednesday. Northland Power has a 1 year low of C$19.36 and a 1 year high of C$34.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.47, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$23.95 and its 200 day moving average price is C$23.42. The firm has a market cap of C$6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.50.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$513.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$491.40 million. Northland Power had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 17.32%.

Northland Power Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. Northland Power’s payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

About Northland Power

(Get Free Report)

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Northland Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northland Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.