NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,450 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,270 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.33% of NVR worth $62,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired a new stake in NVR in the second quarter valued at $70,568,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of NVR by 0.5% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 886 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,627,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its holdings in shares of NVR by 21.5% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 3,810 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,720,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of NVR by 2.7% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 228 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVR by 6.8% during the third quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVR alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NVR shares. StockNews.com raised NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $4,900.00 to $6,300.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th.

NVR Price Performance

Shares of NVR opened at $7,332.82 on Wednesday. NVR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4,988.99 and a twelve month high of $7,423.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6,914.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6,362.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $121.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $121.50 by $0.06. NVR had a return on equity of 38.50% and a net margin of 17.09%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $133.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 471.75 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6,298.13, for a total transaction of $787,266.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,550,742.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6,298.13, for a total transaction of $787,266.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,550,742.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 3,000 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6,288.17, for a total value of $18,864,510.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 106,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $671,953,846.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,872 shares of company stock worth $49,205,517. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

About NVR

(Free Report)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.