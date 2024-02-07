OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.24 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cormark lifted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of OceanaGold in a research note issued on Monday, February 5th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.23. The consensus estimate for OceanaGold’s current full-year earnings is $0.36 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for OceanaGold’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on OGC. Scotiabank decreased their target price on OceanaGold from C$4.25 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Desjardins upped their target price on OceanaGold from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on OceanaGold from C$4.25 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on OceanaGold from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of OceanaGold in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$3.95.

Shares of OGC opened at C$2.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.38. OceanaGold has a 12 month low of C$2.14 and a 12 month high of C$3.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$2.54.

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company holds interest in the Didipio gold and copper project located in the Luzon, Philippines; the Macraes goldfield project in the South Island of New Zealand; Waihi gold project in the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold project located in Kershaw, South Carolina, the United States.

