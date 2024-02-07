Oceanic Iron Ore (CVE:FEO) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.06

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. (CVE:FEO – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.06 and traded as high as C$0.07. Oceanic Iron Ore shares last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 46,999 shares trading hands.

Oceanic Iron Ore Stock Up 8.3 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of C$7.02 million, a PE ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.10.

Oceanic Iron Ore (CVE:FEO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 23rd. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Analysts expect that Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Oceanic Iron Ore Company Profile

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires and explores for iron ore properties in Quebec, Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Ungava Bay iron property comprising three project areas, including Hopes Advance, Morgan Lake, and Roberts Lake, which covers an area of approximately 35,999 hectares of iron formation located in Nunavik, Quebec.

