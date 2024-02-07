OFS Credit Company, Inc. (OCCI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on March 29th

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th.

OFS Credit has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.3% annually over the last three years.

OFS Credit Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OCCI opened at $6.96 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.00. OFS Credit has a 12-month low of $5.47 and a 12-month high of $10.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OFS Credit ( NASDAQ:OCCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.08 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that OFS Credit will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of OFS Credit in a report on Monday, November 13th.

Insider Activity at OFS Credit

In related news, major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management sold 24,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total transaction of $558,415.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 275,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,240,376.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 53,714 shares of company stock worth $1,221,970 in the last 90 days. 9.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OFS Credit by 372.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 386,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,740,000 after acquiring an additional 304,641 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of OFS Credit during the 1st quarter worth about $1,206,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in OFS Credit in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $506,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in OFS Credit in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in OFS Credit by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 108,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 31,976 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

OFS Credit Company Profile

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

