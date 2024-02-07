Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) Shares Sold by First Eagle Investment Management LLC

First Eagle Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 553,552 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 15,731 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.70% of Orion Group worth $2,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ORN. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Orion Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orion Group during the first quarter worth $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Orion Group by 84.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,176 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 7,397 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. lifted its position in shares of Orion Group by 179.7% during the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 25,059 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 16,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orion Group in the third quarter worth $112,000. 56.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Austin J. Shanfelter sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total value of $145,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 467,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,269,809.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

ORN stock opened at $5.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Orion Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.33 and a 1-year high of $6.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.75. The firm has a market cap of $184.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.96, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.64.

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides various marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

